Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Hits $0.28

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $667,359.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00275939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.27 or 0.00741771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,882.00 or 0.99609762 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.38 or 0.00846498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,924,656 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.