Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Stephens

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,442,000 after acquiring an additional 169,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after acquiring an additional 351,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

