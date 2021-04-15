U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Reduced by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.58 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

