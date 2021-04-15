U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $26,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 188,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.50. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.28.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

