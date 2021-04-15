U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of U.S. Concrete worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete stock opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $333,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

