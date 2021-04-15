Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $3.05 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.81 or 0.00526181 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002050 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.