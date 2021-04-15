Ubiq (UBQ) Market Cap Hits $25.94 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Ubiq has a market cap of $25.94 million and $95,099.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00000965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,099.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.86 or 0.03963361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 110% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.09 or 0.00467660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $957.96 or 0.01518171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.27 or 0.00613740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.88 or 0.00541815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00051227 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.67 or 0.00421031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

