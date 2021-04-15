UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 3,478 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Amedisys worth $15,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMED. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,907,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,928 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $276.83 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.42 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.99 and a 200-day moving average of $269.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

