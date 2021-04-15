UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 17,966 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Lamar Advertising worth $14,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

