UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 87,641 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.54% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,468,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,867,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,918 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,776,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. Analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

