UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $13,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PDM opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

