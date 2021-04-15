UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $12.50 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of Leggett & Platt worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

