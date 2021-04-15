UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $14,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IOVA opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

