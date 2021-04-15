UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 56,402 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,402 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.48% of Vonage worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

VG opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.19, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

