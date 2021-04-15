UCA Coin Price Hits $0.0021 (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. UCA Coin has a market cap of $4.26 million and $32,136.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00067698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.54 or 0.00275873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.06 or 0.00734520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,430.15 or 0.99243414 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00021672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $532.11 or 0.00845873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,298,345,678 coins and its circulating supply is 2,020,617,054 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

