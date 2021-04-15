Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Acquires 19,323 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.5% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.31. 6,644,534 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.24.

