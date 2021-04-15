Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $155.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,096. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $100.93 and a one year high of $155.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

