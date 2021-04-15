Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $329.05 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 805,247 shares of company stock worth $251,023,031. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

