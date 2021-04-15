Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Ultra Electronics stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Ultra Electronics has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

