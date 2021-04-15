Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,274.38 ($29.71).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

LON ULE traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,086 ($27.25). 79,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,168. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,032.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,051.37. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.