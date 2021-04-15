Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Ultra Electronics stock remained flat at $$14.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

