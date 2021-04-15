UMA Price Tops $31.19 (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, UMA has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.19 or 0.00049031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and approximately $107.42 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00066889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00019456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.03 or 0.00730979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00089574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00033638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00037355 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.