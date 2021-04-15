Umbrella Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.47 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $21.47 million and $1.98 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001858 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00025874 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009399 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

