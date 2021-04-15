Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.07

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.07 and traded as high as C$12.92. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$12.70, with a volume of 113,734 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNS. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.07. The stock has a market cap of C$538.31 million and a P/E ratio of -13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$466.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

