UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of UniCredit stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 72,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $5.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.