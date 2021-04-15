Unido EP (UDO) Price Hits $0.60 on Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $16.51 million and approximately $412,590.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.00273672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.23 or 0.00744831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,642.83 or 0.99647744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00022891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.66 or 0.00863227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.