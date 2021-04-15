UniLayer (LAYER) Price Up 94.5% Over Last 7 Days

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $63.04 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 94.5% higher against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00004983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00065684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.58 or 0.00714606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00088125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.78 or 0.05683830 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

