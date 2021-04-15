Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 3.3% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Unilever worth $95,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Unilever by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE UL opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

