Uniswap Price Tops $37.95 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for about $37.95 or 0.00059840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $19.86 billion and $1.27 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 102.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,385,460 coins. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

