United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

