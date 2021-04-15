United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $180.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.58.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $176.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.75 and its 200 day moving average is $165.95. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

