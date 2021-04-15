Unitrade (TRADE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.61 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. Unitrade has a market cap of $23.85 million and $3.61 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00067177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.57 or 0.00747543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00088813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00033404 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.89 or 0.05974509 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

