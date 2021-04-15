Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222,317 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Urban Edge Properties worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,302,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,013,000 after buying an additional 353,043 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after buying an additional 2,694,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,739,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,532,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 33,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,237,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 56,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.