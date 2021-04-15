Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.45

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.79. Urban One shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 171,537 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Urban One as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

