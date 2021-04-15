Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) COO Sells $684,000.00 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,923. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.95.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.