US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1,107.89 and a beta of 2.01. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USX shares. Stephens downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

