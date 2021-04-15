USDJ Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.62 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $16.62 million and approximately $24.01 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

