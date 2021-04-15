Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.73

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 399700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on USNZY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.
The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.
About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY)
Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.
