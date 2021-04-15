Utrust (UTK) Hits Market Capitalization of $281.39 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $281.39 million and $44.96 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.97 or 0.00713666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00087693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.00 or 0.05650290 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

