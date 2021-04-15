V-ID Trading Up 65.5% This Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00066889 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00019456 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.03 or 0.00730979 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00089574 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00033638 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00037355 BTC.
V-ID Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
