Vai Reaches Market Cap of $200.84 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Vai has a market capitalization of $200.84 million and approximately $25.70 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00068787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00269673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.21 or 0.00732736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,177.78 or 0.99938353 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $543.45 or 0.00859660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 219,457,144 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.