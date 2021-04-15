Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading 5.6% Higher

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.20. 204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

The stock has a market cap of $724.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Valhi by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

