Validity Price Tops $3.85 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. Validity has a market cap of $16.49 million and approximately $60,379.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $3.85 or 0.00006104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Validity has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00020400 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,281,570 coins and its circulating supply is 4,279,891 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

