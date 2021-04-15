Valley Brook Capital Group Takes $5.14 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,102 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after buying an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after buying an additional 810,676 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $255.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.70. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $166.11 and a twelve month high of $259.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

