VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BJK opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,304,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.