VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Shares Sold by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,613 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.93% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 255,301 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,113,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 719,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 39,918 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

