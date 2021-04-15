Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,570 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

