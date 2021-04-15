Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $98,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.03. 117,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,655,350. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $50.86.

