Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.03. 113,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,655,350. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53.

