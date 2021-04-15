Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Trimmed by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $276.05. 65,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,038. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.07 and a twelve month high of $275.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

